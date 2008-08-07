gOS 3 Beta Bundles Google Gadgets

The latest version 3 of the gOS Linux distribution is now available, and it includes Google gadgets on the desktop in addition to its already heavy webapp integration. Check out how Adam turned an old PC into a webapp monster with gOS. [via]
