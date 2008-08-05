Google Street View now live in Australia



Street View, Google's useful/controversial feature with drive-by photography of streets in major cities, is now live in Australia after several months of (presumably) tedious filming. Look for an address in Google Maps and if the area has been recorded, click on the Street View button for a panorama of where you're trying to get to, or where you live — this is the new ego search). Google has used reportedly blurring technology to ensure faces aren't visible, though we haven't encountered any examples yet. But despite the honks from privacy advocates, this is a very useful feature when you're trying to find an unfamiliar location — visual cues can really help. [Thanks Andrew S!]