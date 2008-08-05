Street View, Google's useful/controversial feature with drive-by photography of streets in major cities, is now live in Australia after several months of (presumably) tedious filming. Look for an address in Google Maps and if the area has been recorded, click on the Street View button for a panorama of where you're trying to get to, or where you live — this is the new ego search). Google has used reportedly blurring technology to ensure faces aren't visible, though we haven't encountered any examples yet. But despite the honks from privacy advocates, this is a very useful feature when you're trying to find an unfamiliar location — visual cues can really help. [Thanks Andrew S!]
Google Street View now live in Australia
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Great News! It's too bad they didn't use the high res camera like the Tour de France Google Street View shots.