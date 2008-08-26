Google adds Suggest to main search site

You might have already encountered Google Suggest, which offers suggestions for what you might be looking for as you type it, on Google Maps or YouTube. (This isn't the "did you mean" suggestion after the search has performed, but live options in your search dialog). Google has now begun rolling out Google Suggest on its main search page, and promises that it will become more visible to site users over the next week. (No sign of it when I checked on both Google Oz and Google US for me so far, but it's early days.)