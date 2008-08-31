Google 404 Pages Help Your Web Visitors Find the Right Page

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google offers a free, embeddable widget for web site owners that can help fight back against link typos, permalink problems, and other issues that send visitors to non-existent pages. The customisable JavaScript widget suggests the URLs on your site closest to the link visitors come in on, and offer a search box pre-loaded with search terms relevant to the bad link. Anyone who's run a site for a long while knows that page URLs are a hard thing to keep linked and standing properly, and this widget is a nice step to preventing aggravation on both sides of the site. The widget requires signing up for a free Google Webmaster account and heading to the Tools menu, then the "Enhance 404 pages" link.

Custom 404 pages [Google via Google Blogoscoped]

