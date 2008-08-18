GmailAgenda Puts GCal in Your Gmail



Firefox with Greasemonkey: The GmailAgenda user script puts your Google Calendar's upcoming events on the right hand side of your inbox. This script is pretty straightforward: Once you install GmailAgenda, a panel appears on the right side of every view inside Gmail which contains your GCal agenda (as pictured). On my Mac, the agenda panel did white out intermittently, but even with slight bugginess its usefulness makes it a keeper. GmailAgenda is a free download for all platforms running Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension. (Better Gmail users: I've asked the script author's permission for inclusion in Better Gmail; if I get the green light it's in.)