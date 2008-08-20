Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Gmail Superstars and Quick Links Make a Killer To-Do List

We've already shown you how to use Gmail Superstars and Gmail Quick Links—both exclusive features of previously mentioned Gmail Labs—and now reader Alex McRoberts details how he uses the two excellent features to turn his Gmail account into a killer to-do list manager. Here's how he did it:

enable-superstars.pngI went to the General settings (after enabling the two features) and enabled the red, orange and green stars (as well as keeping the original yellow star).

Then I assigned each of the new colours of stars to a few emails to test my search (which would later be the basis of my Quick Link):

l:^ss_sr OR l:^ss_so OR l:^ss_sg

This search shows an email which has the "label" Superstar Star Red OR has the "label" Superstar Star Orange OR has the "label" Superstar Star Green.

todo-quicklink.pngNext I saved the Quick Link as "Todo List." As for what the stars mean, I keep things red if I still have to do it, orange if it's in progress, and green if I need to keep it in the pile for a while even though I'm done with it. Then when I no longer need it, I remove the star and the item is subsequently removed from the list.

Sounds like a good system. I've been using the green checkmark and red exclamation point icons for a bit more context in my Gmail-based to-dos, but I am using a setup very similar to Alex's. How about you? If you're using Gmail to manage your to-dos, let's hear more about your methods in the comments.

Comments

  • mrjamesmoore @James

    It would be perfect if it could display a (dynamic) count next to each Quick Link. Then you could tell how many of each you had to "Do".

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles