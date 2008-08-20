Gmail Superstars and Quick Links Make a Killer To-Do List

We've already shown you how to use Gmail Superstars and Gmail Quick Links—both exclusive features of previously mentioned Gmail Labs—and now reader Alex McRoberts details how he uses the two excellent features to turn his Gmail account into a killer to-do list manager. Here's how he did it:

I went to the General settings (after enabling the two features) and enabled the red, orange and green stars (as well as keeping the original yellow star).

Then I assigned each of the new colours of stars to a few emails to test my search (which would later be the basis of my Quick Link):

l:^ss_sr OR l:^ss_so OR l:^ss_sg

This search shows an email which has the "label" Superstar Star Red OR has the "label" Superstar Star Orange OR has the "label" Superstar Star Green.

Next I saved the Quick Link as "Todo List." As for what the stars mean, I keep things red if I still have to do it, orange if it's in progress, and green if I need to keep it in the pile for a while even though I'm done with it. Then when I no longer need it, I remove the star and the item is subsequently removed from the list.