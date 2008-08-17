Get Me Out of Here Schedules Phone Calls, Excuses

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Schedule phone calls to any phone with web site getmooh (get me out of here). The idea behind this webapp, as the name suggests, is that you can schedule a call to give yourself an excuse to get out of an awkward situation or mind-numbing meeting. You can choose from one of dozens of pre-recorded messages to play when you answer, from an angry Alec Baldwin to an absurd but probably effective instructional message that feeds you your excuse line by line. ("Repeat after me: 'Hey, how's it going? Oh no, where are you now? I'm sorry, I've got to go. My flatmate has lost his keys.'") Don't plan on using the site for pranks, though—it reads your number back at the end of each message it sends. For more phone call scheduling fun, check out previously mentioned Popularity Dialer or SorryGottaGo.

