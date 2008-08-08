Get In Shape With Little or No Equipment

Many people are under the impression improved health and fitness requires a costly gym membership or home exercise equipment. The consummate minimalist in all endeavours including fitness, Leo of the blog Zen Habits has put together a list of exercises that are heavy on results but light on equipment.

It takes no equipment to get a great workout and get in shape, and with one or two pieces of simple equipment, you can turn that great workout into a fantastic one, you magnificent beast, you.

The majority of the exercises require nothing more than your body weight as resistance, with a very few requiring a pull-up bar and some form of weight resistance such as a rubber resistance band or kettle bell. If you're looking for a more unorthodox type of weight resistance check out the sledgehammer based ShovelGlove. He lists tons of exercises, many with accompanying demonstration videos and a sample workout routine. If you undertake a new workout routine, keep yourself motivated by tracking your fitness progress with free tools. If you've got a favourite minimalist fitness trick, share it with your fellow readers in the comments. Photo by Mike Baird.