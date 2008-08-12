Get a Table of Contents, Dictionary, and Thesaurus in Your Google Docs

The Google Operating System blog uncovers a few snippets of JavaScript which add features to Google Docs, like a document table of contents, a thesaurus, and encyclopedia. For example, to generate a table of contents using your document's headings, enter this into the address bar while your doc is open:
javascript:mr("TocSettings");
To get a dictionary, thesaurus, or encyclopedia lookup on words you've selected in your document, use:
javascript:MC=NC();GC("dictionary");
for the Merriam Webster Online Dictionary;
javascript:MC=NC();GC("thesaurus");
for the Merriam Webster's Online Thesaurus, and
javascript:MC=NC();GC("encyclopedia");
for the Encyclopedia Brittanica. Intermittently I got some timeout errors using these features, but hopefully that will get resolved and they'll appear in the official Docs interface soon.
