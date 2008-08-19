Gecko Media Player Integrates Play-Anything MPlayer into Your Browser

Linux only: MPlayer is a versatile, sturdy media player with an ability to handle nearly as many files as VLC Media Player, but its integration into Firefox leaves a bit to be desired in the interface department. Free browser plug-in Gecko Media Player has looks that integrate nicely into a GNOME desktop, plays anything in the browser that can play in MPlayer, and is simple to install or set up. If you're an Ubuntu user, you've already got a gecko-mediaplayer package available; those on other Linux distros without a package can compile from source. Gecko Media Player is a free download for Linux systems only.