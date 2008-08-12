Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Game XP Optimizes Performance When You Need It


Windows only: Free application Game XP tweaks your computer's performance by adjusting system settings, CPU priorities, and disabling unnecessary Windows services. As the name suggests, Game XP was developed with gaming in mind. It's not an application you'll run all the time, but if you're launching a CPU-intense app—like a game, for example—Game XP makes quick tweaks to optimise your system and improve your experience. You can toggle what you want Game XP to fiddle with, including video card, network, memory, and cosmetic settings. I highlighted Game XP when I detailed how to trim down Windows to the bare essentials, but we've never featured it on its own. Some users have experienced problems with Game XP, but I've run it on my slim Windows install regularly without issues, so your mileage may vary. Thanks Andy!

Game XP

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles