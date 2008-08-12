Game XP Optimizes Performance When You Need It



Windows only: Free application Game XP tweaks your computer's performance by adjusting system settings, CPU priorities, and disabling unnecessary Windows services. As the name suggests, Game XP was developed with gaming in mind. It's not an application you'll run all the time, but if you're launching a CPU-intense app—like a game, for example—Game XP makes quick tweaks to optimise your system and improve your experience. You can toggle what you want Game XP to fiddle with, including video card, network, memory, and cosmetic settings. I highlighted Game XP when I detailed how to trim down Windows to the bare essentials, but we've never featured it on its own. Some users have experienced problems with Game XP, but I've run it on my slim Windows install regularly without issues, so your mileage may vary. Thanks Andy!