Game Key Revealer Finds the Keys for Your Games



Windows only: If you have a game installed on your computer but have lost the original documents that came with it, you can still retrieve the product keys for safekeeping. Game Key Revealer is a small portable application that can help you recover your lost game keys.

Game Key Revealer supports more than 500 popular computer games from well known publishers like Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, THQ and Lucasarts. The game key of games like The Sims 2, Call of Duty, Crysis or Far Cry can be revealed if the game is installed on the system.

Operation is as simple as running the executable, clicking "Find Games" and watching as it quickly crawls your computer retrieving all the available game keys. Game Key Revealer is a free download for Windows Only.