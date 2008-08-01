FrameIt Feeds Digital Frames with RSS or Web Pictures

Got yourself (or a friend) one of those shiny new digital, wireless-capable picture frames? Windows Live FrameIt combines multiple RSS feeds, along with the pictures from any web site, into a single, frame-friendly feed. As the Digital Inspiration blog points out, however, the resulting output also lets you check to see when images on a certain page—like the Google homepage, or a big "Sale" button on a discount dealer—have changed. In general, FrameIt is a pretty nice aggregator of both RSS-capable and standard web pages. The service is free to use, but requires a Windows Live sign-up.
