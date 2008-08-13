Focus Rectangle Remover Eliminates Windows' Dotted Rectangles

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Sometimes, while clicking around Windows, you'll notice that your system leaves behind a "focus rectangle"—a dotted outline of whatever you had last selected—that is, of course, minor, but still kind of ugly-looking. The Focus Rectangle Remover, a small DLL file you place in the Windows directory and register with a single command, gets rid of that annoying/distracting outline once and for all. You'll still see selected items highlighted, but their remnants won't hang around your desktop or menu bars and slowly drive your peripheral senses bonkers. Focus Rectangle Remover is a free download for Windows XP and Vista; it might make a great addition to your next slipstreamed installation CD.

Focus Rectangle Remover [NeoWin via The How-To Geek]

Comments

  • Mike Guest

    What about a way to get rid of those ugly dotted stuff in Windows 7 (x86+x64)?

    0

