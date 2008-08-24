FixYourOwnPrinter.com Offers Hacks and Fixes from Fellow Printer Owners

One of the few guarantees the computer world offers is that, at some point, your printer will report that it's out of ink when it isn't, mangle pages because of a small break in a plastic part, or otherwise make even the geekiest of users pull their hair out. FixYourOwnPrinter.com hosts an active forum of users who share their tips on managing the money-grubbing machines, with tips like placing black electrical tape over the ink sensor to make a Brother printer finish out its toner (as one Slate writer found) and button combinations that can reset a unit's wayward sensors. A little smart Googling, of course, can net you some DIY fix-it schemes, but FixYourOwnPrinter.com's search is a good place to start and explore, and the site itself might just have the part you're looking for.