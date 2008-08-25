Fix the Problems With Your Someday/Maybe List

The Tools for Thought blog has a thoughtful post tackling the problems many would-be followers of Getting Things Done have with the Someday/Maybe list, where you (supposedly) place realistic things you just can't get to right now. Many lists are ignored, for example, because they're just too darn long.
A good trick in reviewing the list is to scan it with the question in mind, "What can I get rid of?" Even if you don't get rid of anything some weeks, you'll find that you pay more attention to the process. You might want to create a next action to edit the list as thoroughly as possible. Consider putting some items that you'll still think about occasionally but not every week in a less frequent queue, either on your calendar or your tickler file.
How often do you get back to your Someday/Maybe list, and what practices help you keep it in check? Tell us about it in the comments.
I tend to split mine into 2 separate lists:
Someday - I'll definitely do this, just not now
Maybe - Good idea, but I'm not sure I want to commit to doing it
Stuff regularly gets cycled up from the Someday list to my Projects list. Things on the Maybe list either get moved up to Someday or Projects if I commit to them, or are just passing fancies that get purged when I lose interest.