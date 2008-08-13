Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fire Eagle Shares Your Location Across Applications

Yahoo officially launches Fire Eagle, a web service that stores your current physical location in the world and syncs it with applications you set up on your own terms. Sign up for Fire Eagle, then add applications that use your location information—like BriteKite, Dopplr, and MovableType. Fire Eagle acts as the go-between, storing your location, and sharing it with apps according to rules you set up.

Fire Eagle allows you to share your locations with other sites and services safely through a secure server - you are always in control. You can decide to share your location with any site that can use it, and even choose how much detail to give that application (exact point, neighbourhood, city, state, country). There are many applications that can use your Fire Eagle location! For example, you can use Fire Eagle to update your location on your Facebook profile; or embed a badge on your blog or MySpace that shows roughly where you are.

Fire Eagle will share your current location, which you can update using the Fire Eagle web site or via one of the connected apps you've allowed. (For example, if you update your location via SMS on a Fire Eagle-enabled app, Fire Eagle will get the update and share it with other apps.)

While the selection of available Fire Eagle apps is limited right now, it's bound to grow given the hyper-focus focus on location-awareness (helped along by ye olde iPhone). Fire Eagle essentially acts as a mediator and syncing mechanism, which lets you control what app sees you where. Do you publish and broadcast your current location via the web? What do you use it to do? Tell us what you think about Fire Eagle and its related apps in the comments.

Fire Eagle [via laughingsquid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles