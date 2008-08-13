Fire Eagle Shares Your Location Across Applications

Yahoo officially launches Fire Eagle, a web service that stores your current physical location in the world and syncs it with applications you set up on your own terms. Sign up for Fire Eagle, then add applications that use your location information—like BriteKite, Dopplr, and MovableType. Fire Eagle acts as the go-between, storing your location, and sharing it with apps according to rules you set up.

Fire Eagle allows you to share your locations with other sites and services safely through a secure server - you are always in control. You can decide to share your location with any site that can use it, and even choose how much detail to give that application (exact point, neighbourhood, city, state, country). There are many applications that can use your Fire Eagle location! For example, you can use Fire Eagle to update your location on your Facebook profile; or embed a badge on your blog or MySpace that shows roughly where you are.

Fire Eagle will share your current location, which you can update using the Fire Eagle web site or via one of the connected apps you've allowed. (For example, if you update your location via SMS on a Fire Eagle-enabled app, Fire Eagle will get the update and share it with other apps.)

While the selection of available Fire Eagle apps is limited right now, it's bound to grow given the hyper-focus focus on location-awareness (helped along by ye olde iPhone). Fire Eagle essentially acts as a mediator and syncing mechanism, which lets you control what app sees you where. Do you publish and broadcast your current location via the web? What do you use it to do? Tell us what you think about Fire Eagle and its related apps in the comments.