Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Find In Tabs Searches Text Across All Your Firefox Tabs


Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Find In Tabs searches for text across all of your open Firefox tabs. It does so by adding a Find in Tabs button to the find bar that switches from the normal single-page search to a multi-tab search. When you search with Find In Tabs enabled, it provides as-you-type results with context and tab number. This one could come in handy if you're doing some heavy multi-tabbed research and you need to find something you had read but don't remember which page you saw it in, but what's coolest about Find In Tabs has little to do with the multi-tab search.

The best part is the highlighting and context Find In Tabs provides in the search results, which is a killer feature when you're searching for text in large web pages. Rather than skipping through all the matches with the Next/Previous buttons, to see the text surrounding the match, you get a great heads up of all the matches and their surrounding context. Find In Tabs is free, works wherever Firefox does.

Find In Tabs [Firefox Add-ons]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles