Filter Spam Based on Language Keywords?

Besieged by spam, reader Nick writes in:
You know how so many spam messages have Chinese or Russian writing in them? Well, what if one sets up a filter in Gmail to remove all messages containing common Chinese or Russian words? I'm trying to do that now, except I don't know Mandarin for "the" — I'm just finding short words.
An undocumented Gmail advanced search operator lets you narrow down messages by language—using
lang:Chinese for example—but several readers report the results are inconsistent and often imperfect. Do you filter email based on language? How do you do it? Help Nick out in the comments.
I've found SpamBully is good at filtering those types of spams.