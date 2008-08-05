Facesaerch Engine Finds (Mostly Famous) Faces

Search engine Facesaerch displays photos of people's faces related to your search term in a CoverFlow-like interface. Built using Google's image search—and using its little-known
imgtype=face search parameter—Facesaerch is better at finding celebrity photos than your regular Joe or Jane. However, an image search for a gender-ambiguous name you've never heard before—like Priti—is great way to figure out if it's more commonly used for men or women, and Facesaerch is the perfect application for that. Also, the first two face results for a search on "Lifehacker" are spot on:
Awesome.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink