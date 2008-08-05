Facesaerch Engine Finds (Mostly Famous) Faces

Search engine Facesaerch displays photos of people's faces related to your search term in a CoverFlow-like interface. Built using Google's image search—and using its little-known imgtype=face search parameter—Facesaerch is better at finding celebrity photos than your regular Joe or Jane. However, an image search for a gender-ambiguous name you've never heard before—like Priti—is great way to figure out if it's more commonly used for men or women, and Facesaerch is the perfect application for that. Also, the first two face results for a search on "Lifehacker" are spot on:

Awesome.