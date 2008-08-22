Facebook gets more aggressive with new design

When I recently posted a note about how to switch off Facebook's new design if you didn't like it, one reader commented that it would probably only be a matter of time before the option to switch was taken away. That hasn't quite happened yet, but Facebook has gotten more aggressive in pushing the new look. When I logged into Facebook after a reboot this afternoon, I was presented yet again with the (to my mind inferior) redesigned site. Clicking on the 'Back to the old Facebook' button produced the above warning. Having altered neither profile tabs or bookmarks, I clicked 'Okay', but I can't help wondering if choosing the old design will soon become a requirement every time you log in. Let's hope not!