Explorer++ Improves On Windows Explorer

Windows only: Alpha file manager Explorer++ is a promising free alternative to Windows Explorer that offers features it sorely lacks, like tabbed browsing, secure file deletion, file merging and splitting, instant command line access, and keyboard shortcuts. Explorer++ is still in alpha and may not be ready for full-time use the way Xplorer 2 is, but it's still a simple, functional, and free app worth keeping an eye on. If you're sick of Windows Explorer's paucity of features, shareware TotalCommander is our readers' pick for best alternative file manager; you can also power up Windows Explorer itself with free add-ons. Explorer++ is a free download for Windows only.
