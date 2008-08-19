Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Executor Is Impressive, Full-Featured App Launcher


Windows only: Free application Executor is an application launcher very similar in look and feel to Lifehacker reader's favourite application launcher, Launchy. In fact, after a bit of testing Executor might have just snagged Launchy's place as the app launcher of choice on my Windows machine. One of the major differences between the two is Executor's emphasis on keywords. Although it does text search for just about anything, Executor gives priority to user-assigned keywords for launching apps, documents, and folders. What's more, you can assign a keyboard shortcut to any keyword for quick launches without even invoking Executor. Keyword functionality aside, Executor is also very fast and lightweight, eating just over 10MB of RAM in Task Manager. But that's not all that makes it great.


You can browse your filesystem and even view your launching history and clipboard history. Like Launchy, Executor does web searches (e.g., wiki Lifehacker searches Wikipedia for Lifehacker), accepts quick calculations (e.g., #5+2), and supports many different skins. As an added bonus, it works seamlessly with the latest Windows Desktop Search in Vista and XP (just type find search terms to use it). Executor is wildly customisable, sporting an enormous set of preferences that any power user will be dying to tweak.


It's also chock-full of smart keyboard shortcuts and other hidden features worth reading through in the documentation page. Executor is freeware, Windows only. If you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments. Thanks crazacool!

Executor

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles