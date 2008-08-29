Enable Self Destruct Mode on Your Windows Mobile Phone

Although losing your mobile phone is never an enjoyable experience, it's a much worse feeling when your mobile device is carrying more than just contacts. If you're carrying things you don't want anyone else to have access to—whether it's personal information or company secrets—on your Windows Mobile device, it's a worthwhile investment of time to take a moment to set up an extra layer of insurance against data theft. If you're using a Windows Mobile device it is possible to configure your device to essentially self destruct after a set number of failed access attempts. Check out the walk through at AskTheAdmin for the details on how to turn your Windows Mobile device into a self destructing data safe.