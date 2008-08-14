Editra Brings Code-Friendly Editing to All Platforms

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Editra, a free, cross-platform text editor, is a great lightweight solution for anyone who does coding, HTML work, or just a good amount of plain text editing. Similar to Notepad++, but with a whole lot of extras, the editor features tabbed files, context and code highlighting, theme-able icons and look, session saving, transparency support, auto-completion, and lots of indent and context tools that will make coders feel right at home. Even if you're not code-savvy, the editor packs a lot of features in without feeling overly crowded. Editra is a free download for Windows, Mac, or Linux systems.

Editra [via PhoroLinux]