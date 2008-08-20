EASEUS Disk Copy Makes a Fast Clone of Your Hard Drive

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only All platforms: Free boot CD EASEUS Disk Copy copies any disk or partition sector-by-sector for an exact copy of the original. Disk Copy is a perfect tool for upgrading your operating system to a new, larger hard drive, or just making a quick clone of a drive full of files. With support for virtually any drive type or file system and an easy-to-use interface, this app is a fast, effective tool for quick drive copying. I haven't cloned a full drive with it, but according to reader Jason, it copies files significantly faster than previously mentioned HDClone. On the flip side, if you're looking to hot image your hard drive continuously, check out how to do that with DriveImage XML. Disk Copy is freeware, works anywhere you can boot from a CD. Thanks Jason!

EASEUS Disk Copy

