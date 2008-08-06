EASEUS Creates and Manages Hard Drive Partitions for Free

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: EASEUS Partition Manager is a hard drive partition utility that bills itself as a free alternative to the popular commercial product, PartitionMagic. EASEUS can resize and move partitions without losing data already on them (unlike many other partitioning tools which erase the data on the drive in order to work). EASEUS can also change partition labels, format easily, hide and un-hide partitions, preview the effect of your changes before you make them, and change cluster size. EASEUS only supports hard disks from 20-800GB (with apologies to those in the terabyte club). For more on partitioning with GParted (also free, but not as user-friendly), see our previous post on drive partitioning and imaging. EASEUS Home Edition is a free download for personal use on Windows XP and 2000 SP4 only.

