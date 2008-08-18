DVD Hunter Catalogs Your DVD Collection

Mac OS X only: Free application DVD Hunter organizes and categorizes your DVDs on your virtual shelves to help you keep track of your budding collection. DVD Hunter's iTunes-like interface automatically grabs cover art, and it even integrates with Address Book and iCal to help keep track of movies you've lent out. If you're a Mac user looking to organize your DVD collection and you don't feel like shelling out $40 to do it, the free, Mac OS X-only DVD Hunter looks like a winner.
