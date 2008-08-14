Drag & Drop.io Makes Sharing Files Dead Simple

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The Drag & Drop.io Firefox extension makes it easy to quickly share a file in Firefox 3 with previously mentioned file sharing site Drop.io by simple dragging and dropping the file in your browser. The best part of the extension is that you don't need to go through any tedious Browse for file dialogs to upload files you're probably already staring at anyway. The extension has a few subtle differences in how you can use it to upload and share files, so check the demo video for a full overview. If you want to be able to drag and drop files into any upload box at any site, check out previously mentioned dragdropupload.

Drag & Drop.io [via Mashable]

