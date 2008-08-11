Don't like Facebook's redesign? Switch it off

Facebook's recent minimalist redesign has certainly had its critics, with one newly-established Facebook group labelling itself "SCRAP THE NEW FACEBOOK LAYOUT!" attracting more than 22,000 members. But if you don't like the new look, it's worth pointing out that you can easily revert back to the original design. Just click on the 'Back to the old Facebook' link at the top right corner of the screen. (That might seem obvious if you've done it, but several people I know have failed to notice the link.)