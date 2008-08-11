Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Don't like Facebook's redesign? Switch it off

OldFacebook.jpgFacebook's recent minimalist redesign has certainly had its critics, with one newly-established Facebook group labelling itself "SCRAP THE NEW FACEBOOK LAYOUT!" attracting more than 22,000 members. But if you don't like the new look, it's worth pointing out that you can easily revert back to the original design. Just click on the 'Back to the old Facebook' link at the top right corner of the screen. (That might seem obvious if you've done it, but several people I know have failed to notice the link.)

Comments

  • Lindsay Guest

    This may work for now, but I have a feeling that Facebook will remove this option at some stage in the future and force everyone onto the new design.

    Time for someone to come up with a Stylish/Greasemonkey UserScript that mimicks the old design.

    0
  • jared Sawyer Guest

    yeah they just did it the link is now gone dont swich over to the new facebook if you havent already it is horrible and now cannot find how to switch it back

    0
  • kyle Guest

    yuppp. they removed the link cause it aint there now

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles