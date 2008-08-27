Does the iPhone need Java and Flash?

In the UK, Apple has just been busted by an advertising standards body for claiming that the iPhone offers "all the parts of the Internet", despite the conspicuous absence of support for widely-used technologies such as Java and Flash. Advertising regulations aside, the Safari browser on the iPhone is a major selling point, but there's no doubt it doesn't render everything perfectly. How have you found the iPhone browsing experiences? Do you find yourself cursing the absence of Flash, or is a Wi-Fi screen in your pocket more than ample compensation? Share your thoughts in the comments. (I prefer a browser that more actively reformats for mobile screen sizes rather than relying on a zoom feature, but that's probably a question of taste.)