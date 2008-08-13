Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Do You Trust the Cloud?

While web-based applications promise gigabytes of storage, anywhere-access, easy backup, and no software requirements beyond your browser to use them, becoming dependent on webapps can leave you high and dry when those services go out. Whether or not you were one of the countless Gmail users unable to access your email yesterday, an individual Google user locked out of your account for no discernible reason, a MobileMe customer whose me isn't very mobile, or an Amazon S3 customer whose data's trapped on a big old inaccessible disk in the sky—you know that using online services comes with its risks.

Has the rash of recent outages by big name companies shaken your trust in the cloud, or is the convenience worth dealing with occasional downtime? Does a few hours without Gmail completely disrupt your workday or can you just switch gears and wait till it's up again? Tell us whether or not you trust the cloud with your important data, and what kinds of syncing and backup systems you've got in place to keep on rolling even when the sky falls in the comments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles