Do you have a 'before you die' list?

The recent death of Dave Freeman, author of 100 Things to Do Before You Die, has prompted much discussion of the 'things to do before you die' publishing phenomenon, including this interesting overview from the BBC News site. While list-making is, unsurprisingly, popular here at Lifehacker, I've never been personally convinced of the virtues of the 'deathlist' approach, whether that's listing places to visit, extreme sports to test or even career goals. For one thing, stuff on a list of things to do 'before you die' is rather easy to defer in favour of more urgent tasks. For another, as the BBC article points out, you can easily get into micro-management, creating endless lists of films to see, books to read and places to visit at the expense of doing anything. Have you created a 'before you die' list? Do you enjoy reading the books even if you've got no intention of following up? Let us know in the comments.