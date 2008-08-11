DK Finder Does Lightning Fast Desktop Search



Windows only: Free utility DK Finder is a resource-light desktop search application that indexes your hard drive for fast searching. Obviously there are plenty of desktop search applications out there, most notably Google Desktop, but DK Finder sets itself apart with a tiny footprint (around 3MB running, 1MB in the system tray), advanced filtering options, and file operations (like batch copying and moving files). Like any desktop search app, the initial index will take some time. Once DK Finder finishes indexing your drive, it provides nearly instantaneous results. DK Finder is a free download for Windows only.