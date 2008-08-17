DIY Wire Hanger Book or Magazine Rack



Portuguese-language DIY weblog SuperZiper details how to turn a simple wire hanger into a book, magazine, or file rack with just a few simple bends. All it takes is a sturdy wire hanger, a nail, and a few minutes and you've got a quick rack. The author uses her wire hanger rack to hold library books near the door so she doesn't forget them on the way out. Make the base a little wider and shorter and it could also be a very cool way to hang some art on the cheap-and-easy. Want to get more creative with your walls? Try building your own wire photo wall.