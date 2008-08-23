DIY PowerMate Scroll Wheel and Volume Control



DIY web site Instructables steps through how to build your own scroll wheel—like the Griffin PowerMate—with an old mouse, remote control car wheel (or similarly sized wheel that fits your hand), and a fair amount of elbow greese. The guide is detailed and the results, as you can see in the video above, are very impressive. The author even uses previously mentioned Volumouse to take his scroll wheel to the next level of usefulness. If you've got the skills to follow along, this looks like an excellent weekend project.