DIY Power Brick Laptop Stand

DIY web site Instructables posts a simple laptop prop stand that dual-purposes your laptop's power brick as the stand. All you need is some sticky velcro strips, which you affix to the bottom of your laptop and the side of the power brick. Whenever you want to prop up your laptop, just stick the velcro together. Keep in mind that this could damage your battery life depending on the placement of your battery and the heat your brick puts out. This might not be the most impressive DIY laptop stand we've highlighted, but it's certainly the easiest to build. For more, check out our top 10 DIY laptop stands.