DIY Jar Backyard Lights

Add mood lighting to this weekend's evening backyard soiree with some jars, LED lights, and coin cell batteries. The Evil Mad Scientists DIY site describes how to make your own temporary outdoor lighting with cheap supplies and easy assembly. Tape the LED cell to the battery to light it up, then mount that inside the jar top and set it out. This setup is temporary (and will burn out eventually if you don't disassemble) but it looks like an easy way for even beginner do-it-yourselfers to light up a dark pathway without investing in a pricey outdoor system.