Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

DIY iPod touch Dock and Moleskine Stand

Reader pr0vid3nc3 didn't feel like spending $50 on a dock for his iPod touch, so he converted his iPod touch box into a DIY dock, Moleskine stand, and headphone holder. There's not much to the setup apart from affixing the parts together with some sort of adhesive, and—though you may not be able to tell from the photo—a lot of thought went into this portable GTD station.

Now everything I take with me every day is in place: iPod touch, Moleskine for offline GTD, Shure in-ears (in the black case), and plug power adaptor from my MacBook Pro.

If you're looking for a more traditional setup for a DIY using the same materials, check out our previously posted DIY iPod touch dock. Naturally, either should work for iPhones, too.

0€ DIY iPod Touch Dock and Moleskine Stand [Flickr]

Comments

  • dat Guest

    When i click on the link, it says that this member is no longer active?????

    What does that mean?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles