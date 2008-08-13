DIY iPod touch Dock and Moleskine Stand

Reader pr0vid3nc3 didn't feel like spending $50 on a dock for his iPod touch, so he converted his iPod touch box into a DIY dock, Moleskine stand, and headphone holder. There's not much to the setup apart from affixing the parts together with some sort of adhesive, and—though you may not be able to tell from the photo—a lot of thought went into this portable GTD station.

Now everything I take with me every day is in place: iPod touch, Moleskine for offline GTD, Shure in-ears (in the black case), and plug power adaptor from my MacBook Pro.

If you're looking for a more traditional setup for a DIY using the same materials, check out our previously posted DIY iPod touch dock. Naturally, either should work for iPhones, too.