DIY Floppy Disk Laptop Bag Redux

DIY web site Instructables features detailed step-by-step instructions for building a sturdy laptop bag with 42 floppy disks, canvas, twine, and a few other materials you may already have on hand. The tutorial is written by the same guy who built the original floppy disk bag, who says the new version improves significantly on the old. If you've seen the many incarnations of the floppy disk box and you're ready to step up to the next level of floppy disk construction, rolling your own laptop case is the perfect weekend project.
Floppy Disk Bag: Install Disk 2 [Instructables]
DIY web site Instructables features detailed step-by-step instructions for building a sturdy laptop bag with 42 floppy disks, canvas, twine, and a few other materials you may already have on hand. The tutorial is written by the same guy who built the original floppy disk bag, who says the new version improves significantly on the old. If you've seen the many incarnations of the floppy disk box and you're ready to step up to the next level of floppy disk construction, rolling your own laptop case is the perfect weekend project.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink