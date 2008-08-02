Disc Eraser Renders Optical Media Unreadable

Destroy your optical media like CDs and DVDs without the fuss or mess with the portable and lightweight Disc Eraser gadget. The Disc Eraser is a pocket-sized plastic apparatus that will make your CD or DVD unreadable in any disc drive or CD/DVD player after it is used. The Disc Eraser opens like a book—place the disc on the small ring, close the lid, and move the plastic slider up and down along the surface. The slider will destroy the surface of the CD so you no longer need to buy a shredder that will spit half of the optical media back into the air and create a mess that you wouldn't want to clean. The best part? The Disc Eraser is completely safe—even around children, is extremely small, promotes recycling, and will only set you back $US15.99 (plus $US5.99 postage to Australia).