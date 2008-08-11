Dictionary Cleaner Manages Your Mac's Dictionary

Mac OS X only: System preferences pane Dictionary Cleaner managers the words you add to your Mac's built-in dictionary. Add and remove words using Dictionary Cleaner's simple interface, shown. It's especially handy for removing misspelled words you added to the dictionary mistakenly, and it supports languages other than English, including French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Portugese, Polish, and Finnish. Dictionary Cleaner is a free download for Mac only.
I was unable to download this program, but found a work around for removing a misspelled word accidentally added to my dictionary.
Install the the free program "Text Wrangler" from Bare Bones http://www.barebones.com/products/textwrangler/download.html
Locate the file Users | | Library | Spelling | LocalDictionary
Ctrl-click on this file and select Open With | Text Wrangler.
When the file opens delete the misspelled words and Save. Reboot and other programs should start recognizing the word as misspelled again.