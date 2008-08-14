Diarised Helps You Select The Best Meeting Time

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you need to schedule a meeting and want to skip the hassle of emailing and playing phone tag to establish what time works best for everyone invited, a web-based schedule optimizer like Diarised will save you a headache or two. Visit Diarised and plug in information about the meeting, a description, the email addresses of the meeting attendees, and a list of potential meeting times. Diarised notifies attendees via email and they select the best meeting time. Diarised sends you an email summary of the optimal times. For other web based meeting time optimisers check out previously reviewed Doodle, WhenIsGood, Pointment, and <a href="http://www.lifehacker.com.au/tips/2008/04/29/presdo_simplifies_scheduling_gettogethers-2.htmlPresdo.

Diarised [via MakeUseOf]

Comments

  • bridget Guest

    ok - here is my suggestion for setting a criteria of what makes these things good or bad (I've had a look at quite a few to try and speed things up in my work and this is what matters to me)

    1. It must be quicker than just doing it by email

    this usually means no registering - and definitely not requiring your participants to register, or at least only the minimum

    2. It must be intuituive - I am never going to spend more than 5 minutes of my life trying to figure one of these things out (see point 1), never going to read the help manual, and don't care about the fancy graphics

    3. Features like export to outlook, letting others see 'pool' their times so they can see who can and can't make it, and also simplicity (i like day findr when its a real simple event I want to organise) are all desirable but not critical.

    Therefore I vote, in order of preference but also depending on what event I am doing, for the following:

    www.whenisgood.net
    www.when2meet.com
    http://dayfindr.com/

    But I'd be really interested to see lifehacker do a proper analysis! - isn't there loads more (that aren't really my thing cos they are more for social things - like presdo?)

    now I am going to play with diarised!

