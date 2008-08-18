Design yourself a cartoon avatar with Face Your Manga

While hanging around Twitter over the weekend, I suddenly realised that half the people I follow had replaced their face pics with manga-style cartoon images of themselves. The utility responsible turns out to be Face Your Manga, which lets you build your own cartoon representation of yourself using a point-and-select interface. The finished version is then sent to your email address and can be used on Twitter, Skype or anywhere else you'd rather have a virtual representation in place of your actual visage. Face Your Manga is free and doesn't require registration, but needs Flash to run. (Thanks trib!) [Face Your Manga]