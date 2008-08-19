Del.izzy Searches Content Inside Del.icio.us Bookmarks

Search site del.izzy combs through the actual word content of your bookmarks on (newly re-launched) social bookmarking service Del.icio.us. So if you vaguely remember, for example, bookmarking a guide to hacking your router, but the link has one of those annoyingly non-specific titles ("w00t x 25! Awesome hack!"), you can find it with a quick search here. The site notes that it occasionally gets throttled by the Del.icio.us overlords; in that case, head over to previously mentioned Google hack deliGoo and try your luck there.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink