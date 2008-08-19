Del.izzy Searches Content Inside Del.icio.us Bookmarks

Search site del.izzy combs through the actual word content of your bookmarks on (newly re-launched) social bookmarking service Del.icio.us. So if you vaguely remember, for example, bookmarking a guide to hacking your router, but the link has one of those annoyingly non-specific titles ("w00t x 25! Awesome hack!"), you can find it with a quick search here. The site notes that it occasionally gets throttled by the Del.icio.us overlords; in that case, head over to previously mentioned Google hack deliGoo and try your luck there.