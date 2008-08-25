Deepmemo stores and shares useful online quotes

Deepmemo is a social networking site based around a simple concept: identifying quotes and useful information and then placing them in your profile (the company catchphrase is "social quotation service"). Install the Deepmemo toolbar and then you can add any text you encounter online by highlighting it and pressing the Deepmemo button. Since the user base is predominantly Eastern European right now, you might have difficulty deriving much value from the quotes saved by others, but it's an interesting twist on the familiar social networking meme. I'd like to see a toolbar-free version to save on screen real estate too. Deepmemo is free, can be accessed with a Facebook, Google or OpenID account.