D-Color Customises Your Desktop Icons

Windows only: Free Windows utility D-Shell customises your Windows desktop icons, allowing you to switch your icon's text colour, background colour, and icon layout styles. It's a very simple, lightweight app that does just a few things, but if you're a desktop tweaker, it's a great little tool. Try swapping your icons to "Tile Icons" for a nice tweak that gives your icons a more organised stack look. D-Color is freeware, Windows only.
