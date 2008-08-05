Customise staticICE searches by state

Regular tech bargain hunters will already be aware of comparison shopping site staticICE, and might have even installed an extension for their browser for easy access. For bulkier items where you don't want to pay a fortune in postage, here's a neat trick: narrow your search by state by adding the filter
state:qld (or whatever state you want) to restrict the results. (As with most comparison sites, enter as much information as possible: the default sort is by price, and typing a single world like "iPod" will get you lots of cheapo accessories.) [staticICE]
