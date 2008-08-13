Create a Two-Column Template in Word

Dennis Reilly at CNET's Workers' Edge blog notes that when you've got a whole bunch of text you want people to get through, a two-column layout, with or without titled headers, makes the reading go much smoother than with a page-spanning blog. He posts up plain-English instructions on how to create a dummy template to post your text into, and how to make it easily accessible for every report. Newb-ish? Sure. Helpful for non-ninja-level Word users? Definitely.
