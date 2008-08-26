Create a Flow Chart in Word 2007

Mysticgeek, a blogger over at The How-To Geek's realm, posts a step-by-step tutorial to creating flow charts with presentation-worthy looks in Microsoft Word 2007. If you've got an eye for design, you can add shadows, 3-D effects, and subtle colour shading to your boxes and lines, but if you're just looking for basic flow chart functionality, you'll only need to make it halfway down the post. Lacking a copy of Office 2007? Check out a free online tool like Project // DRAW, or do it on paper with a five-minute flowchart template from blogger John Richardson.
